Ancil Benny “Junior B” Spires, Jr., 89, formerly of Columbia, KY died Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the Thomson Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, KY. He was born in Knifley, KY on August 16, 1932 to the late Ancil Harrison Spires and Martha Mings Spires. He was preceded in death by his wife Ima Zane Coffey Spires.

Mr. Spires was a member of the Cane Valley Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, socializing at Moore’s Pool Room, attending church and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include three children, Steve Spires (Susie) of Danville, KY, Scott Spires of Kokomo, IN and Karen Spires of Hodgenville, KY; three grandchildren, Neal Steiner, Leslie Steiner and Erin Jeffries; two great grandchildren, Whitley and Millie Jeffries; two siblings, Joe Spires of Campbellsville, KY and Imogene Giles of Knifley, KY; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by seven siblings Lillian Burton, William Spires, Robert Spires, Ivan Spires, Clifton Spires, Beatrice Phipps and Frances Hancock.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Columbia Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 4-8 p.m. and will continue on Saturday morning until time for the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Clifton Bennett will be officiating and pallbearers will be Jeralyn Spires, Keven Spires, Ricky Keltner, Brad Keltner, Randy Quinn and Neal Steiner.