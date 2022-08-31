Ann Waggener Melton, 63, of Columbia, Kentucky, died unexpectedly on Monday, August 29, 2022 at her daughter’s residence.

She was born February 7, 1959, in Adair County, to the late Dan C. and Peggy Janes Waggener. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant grandchild, Bailey Fletcher.

Ann graduated from Adair County High School in 1977 and at the age of 17 started her political career which lasted for 38 years. She was Deputy Clerk for the late Robert M. White, Deputy Clerk for Joyce C. Rodgers, elected County Clerk and served two terms and then was elected County Judge-Executive (being the first female to be elected County Judge) and served two terms. She was a member of Columbia-Union Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include: husband – Gary Melton of Columbia; six children – Brian (Cindy) Melton of Columbia, Stacy (Jackie) Cox of Columbia, Kevin (Brian) Melton of Alexandria, Brian Fletcher of Columbia, Eric (Jennifer) Melton of Columbia, Katie (Sarah Popp) Melton of Louisville; brother – Dan (Cindi) Waggener of Columbia; the joy of her heart, 12 grandchildren – Tristan Reece, Madison McCloud, Meghan Wiggins, Madison Berczynski, Reagan Fletcher, Briley Melton, Payton Fletcher, Wesley Melton, Alivia Rowe, Emily Melton, Luke Melton, Abigail Melton and her three great-grandchildren, Millie Reece, Rhett McCloud and Carter Choate; nephews – Will (Jordan) Waggener and Michael Waggener; and her grand-dog – Lily Melton Popp

Funeral service – Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Shelley and Bro. Steve Pescosolido officiating

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

Visitation after 1:00 P.M. Friday

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements