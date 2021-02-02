Anthony Wayne Parson, 76, of Louisville passed away February 1, 2021. He was originally from Adair County, KY and had been a Foreman for Anderson Wood Products. He was also a member of Faith Chapel General Baptist Church.

Anthony was preceded by his wife Rebecca “Becky” Parson; his parents Elva and Virgil Parson; sisters Kathleen Blanton and Elizabeth Thomas; and a brother Willie Parson.

He is survived by his daughter Angela “Angie” Davis (Chad) and grandchildren Logan and Mackenzie.

Visitation will be from 10:00am-1:00pm Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Owen Funeral Home at 5317 Dixie Highway Louisville, KY with the service to follow at 1:00pm. Burial will be at Haven Hill Cemetery in Columbia, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Faith Chapel General Baptist Church at 4720 Dover Rd. Louisville, KY 40216.

The obituary is a courtesy to the family by Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.