Arvist Lee “Pee Wee” Sinclair, 82, of Columbia, died Friday, December 3, 2021 at Norton Hospital in Louisville, KY. He was born on July 2, 1939 in Columbia, KY to the late Herbert and Ada Burton Sinclair.

He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and retired from the Department of Forestry and Pride. Pee Wee was a member of Masonic Lodge #96 and he was a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed fishing, watching University of Kentucky ballgames and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Franklin Sinclair of Columbia; three children, Debbie Sinclair of Columbia, Kenny Sinclair of Columbia, and Lea Ann Hilton (Bill) of Coxs Creek, KY; six grandchildren, Melanie Gilpin, Waynaria Sinclair, Jordan Tyler Sinclair, Austin Lee Sinclair, Kyle Burton and Hannah Price; five great grandchildren, Jackson Sinclair, Kylie Sinclair, Allie Mae Sinclair, Hunter Lee Sinclair and Evelyn Madison Burton; a brother, Otis Sinclair (Louene) of Campbellsville, KY, and two special friends, Vickie Gilpin and Loretta Lawhorn.

Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Bearwallow Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.