Mr. Benny Feese age 75, of Mt. Washington, Kentucky returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, July 29,2022 at Jewish Hospital. He was born on February 9, 1947 in Knifley, Kentucky to the late Willie Frank Feese and Dorothy Hadley Feese. He was a retired truck driver.

Benny was a Christian by faith. He had a passion for helping people and making people laugh. He had a love for Kentucky Basketball, traveling to Daytona Beach and Gatlinburg, and attending bluegrass music concerts. Benny also enjoyed playing basketball, softball and his CB radio family, which he was known as “Sad Sack”.

He is preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving spouse, Linda Stotts Feese; children, Tammy Anderson (George), Shannon Feese (Jackie) and Brittany Feese; grandchildren, Adam, Matthew and Dylan; five siblings and dog, Lola.

The celebration of his life was at the Schoppenhorst Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home, 123 Winning Colors Dr., Mt. Washington, KY 40047 at 2pm on Wednesday, August 3,2022 with burial at Highland Memory Gardens.