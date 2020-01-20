Benny Lawson

Benny Ray Lawson, 63, of Columbia died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his residence. Born in Campbellsville, KY he was the son of the late Orby Lawson and Euna Hixson Cravens of Columbia who survives. Benny was a veteran of the U. S. Navy.

In addition to his mother he is survived by two brothers Douglas Edward Lawson and Steve Lane Lawson; a half-sister Lisa Coffey and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a half-brother Kevin Bennett.

The family chose cremation and no services are scheduled at this time.