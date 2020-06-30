Betty Young, 77, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at 8:11 P.M. at her home.

She was born October 9, 1942, in Norwood, Ohio to the late Alvin and Delena Stamper Lynn but was raised in Russell County, a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, a former beautician and homemaker.

Survivors include:

Her husband – Condy Young of Columbia

Three daughters & spouses – Sheila & Steve Robertson of Russell Springs, Sharman & Steve Roy, Sharon & Jamie Richard all of Columbia

One sister – Sylvia Jean Wheat of Franklin, Indiana

One brother – Robert Dale White and his wife Cheryl of Edinburgh, Indiana

Three grandchildren – Chase, Devin & Bode Richard

Several nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends

Funeral service – Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Delt Haydon officiating

Burial in Columbia Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, donations of Gideon Bibles would be appreciated.

Casket Bearers: Mark Young, Troy Young, Chris Young, Chase Richard, Bode Richard, Mike Sullivan, Sam Baker, Barry McElroy

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com