Mother Beverly J. Payne transitioned peacefully from this life on March 19, 2022, to her Heavenly Home. She was a faithful servant to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Pollard and May Fouts. She was also preceded in death by three siblings, a sister Patricia Ivy, and two brothers, John Pollard and Johnny Lee.

She cherished 53 years of life, and 49 years of marriage with her husband, Bishop Billy Ray Payne, who passed away on December 26, 2021. She is survived by the following children: Daniel (Bonnie) Farris, Brandon Florida; Ronald (Donna) Farris, Danville Ky.; Sherry (Lee) McCree, Indianapolis Indiana; Joseph Carter Farris, Stanford Ky.; Elizabeth (James) Morrow, Indianapolis Indiana; Lorna Wyatt, Atlanta Georgia; Clayton (Debbie) Farris, Indianapolis Indiana; Eric Farris (Pam), Stanford Ky.; Brenda Payne, Chicago Illinois; William Ray Payne, Jr, Lagrange Ky.; and Anthony (Peggy) Payne, Columbia Ky.

She is survived by three sisters: Kathy Horn, Pamela Hughes and Nancy Gingery. She is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-, great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a host of niece and nephews, and in-laws.

Beverly “adopted” Joshua and Stephanie Cheatham and their daughters as her own! She also “adopted” her niece Kimberly Wells and nephew Joseph Lee Farris of Stanford Ky.

Ms. Joyce Morrison, case manager, confidant, friend and daughter was very special in Beverly’s life.

A special “thank you” to Peggy Payne (daughter in love), for her unfaltering love, kindness and 24 hours dedicated service and unconditional love!

She was a member of the Eunice Church of God and served faithfully and fully supported her Pastor Elder CR Payne. She will be greatly missed by many as she would always say, when asked how she was doing, she would respond with “I’m Blessed”.

Home Going service – was Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Eunice Church of God with Pastor Elder C.R. Payne officiating. Burial in Columbia Cemetery

Visitation after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Eunice Church of God.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements