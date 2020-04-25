Boil Water Advisory in Effect for Greensburg Road, Numerous Side Roads

As of 11:40 p.m. on April 24, 2020 a boil water advisory is in effect for consumers from 5930 Greensburg Road to 8520 Greensburg Road, Loveless Lane, Vanhoy Lane, 1500 Keltner Road to 1698 Keltner Road, Hilltop Lane, Cane Valley Mill Road, Pelham Branch Road, Hutchison Loy Road and all side roads, Sulphur Springs Road, Pollard Road, Murry Road, Curt Keltner Road and all side roads. The advisory has been issued due to main line leak. Following such an event, the potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply therefore the boil water advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure. Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking, bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.

This advisory will remain in effect until the situation has been corrected and test results have shown the water to be of an acceptable quality.