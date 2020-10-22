Boil water advisory issued for parts of Campbellsville Road

BOIL WATER ADVISORY

Date Issued 10/22/2020

Time Issued 3:30 P.M.

A BOIL WATER ADVISORY is in effect for consumers from 610 Campbellsville Road to 1125 Campbellsville Road and all side roads in between and Grant Lane.

The advisory has been issued due to main line leak.

Following such an event, the potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply therefore this Boil Water Advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure.

Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking, bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.

This advisory will remain in effect until the situation has been corrected and test results have shown the water to be of an acceptable quality.