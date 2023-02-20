Brenda Sue Murphy Loy, 74, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born in Adair County on May 6, 1948, to the late Edwin Robert and Stella Mae Wilson Murphy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson Justin ‘Juddy’ Burt.

Brenda enjoyed her Bible, attending Amazing Grace Church, reading, doing word puzzles and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Raymond Loy of Columbia; three daughter, Anita Burt of Hillview, Ky., Kimberly Loy of Columbia and Melinda Loy of Columbia; grandchildren, Kristina Lafevere (Chris), David ‘D.J.’ Burt, Jr., Jonathan Adams, Stephen Adams, Michael Elmore, Joshua Vincent and Brandon Vincent and several great-grandchildren; five siblings, Charles Murphy of Columbia, Dorothy Coomer (Earl) of Burbank, Ill., Kenneth Murphy of Louisville, Linda Lewis (Carson) of Columbia and James ‘Bo’ Murphy (Pam) of Columbia and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Feb. 19, 2023 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Antioch Cemetery. Bro. James Judd officiated, and pallbearers were Andy Murphy, Jimmy Loy, Derrick Murphy, D.J. Burt, Carson Lewis and William Helm.