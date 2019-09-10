Bruce Albert Berberich, 78, of Glensfork, KY died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his residence. Born in Callicoon, NY he was the son of the late Albert C. and Florence Mildred Zieres Berberich.

Mr. Berberich was a Deacon at the Dutch Reform Church in Youngsville, NY, a Veteran of the U. S. Army, a Boy Scout Leader and Eagle Scout. He was a member of the Youngsville, NY Fire Department serving as Assistant Chief and was a former owner and operator of a Refrigeration Sales & Service business in the Youngsville, NY and Columbia, KY areas.

Survivors include his wife Barbara Dutcher Berberich of Glensfork; three children Wayne Berberich of Columbia, Melissa Trask (Emerson) of New York and Susan Skinner (John) of New York; a step-son Bill Noren (Karen) of New York; eight grandchildren and a sister Aileen Berberich of New York.

Graveside services will be 11:00am Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Regan Cemetery with Full Military Honors provided by VFW Post #6097. Mr. Berebrich chose cremation.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.