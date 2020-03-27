BUILD A BEAR WINDOW – Safe Safari Offers Safe Scavenger Hunt

The Bank of Columbia is bringing a national trend to Columbia to encourage local neighborhoods to join in a scavenger hunt that follows social distancing guidelines.

According to Time magazine, the idea comes from Michael Rosen’s 1989 children’s book We’re Going on a Bear Hunt. The bank’s windows now feature a stuffed animal safari with the message, “There is always something to be thankful for.”

“We want to encourage Adair County to participate in this #SafeSafari as a way to bring a smile to our community’s children,” said Bank of Columbia President Mark Dykes. “As adults we know how serious it is, but it’s not only our schedules that have been turned upside down…it’s different for them too. By displaying a stuffed animal for children to ‘hunt’ from the safety of their car or while on a walk, we also help parents who are isolating with their children and need something to do.”

Residents are encouraged to use stuffed animals they already own and love! No need to go shopping. Children can dress them up or make signs to add with them. #SafeSafari can be a fun venture for the whole family.

Share a photo of your project on social media with the hashtags #SafeSafari, #TeamKentucky, #TogetherKy, #HealthyatHome

Maybe Gov. Andy Beshear will share your project during his live media conference held each evening.