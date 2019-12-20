Carlos “Carl” Harris, 80, of Russell Springs, KY died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his residence. Born in Harlan, KY he was the son of the late Haywood and Cora Farley Harris.

Mr. Harris was of the Methodist faith and enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf.

Survivors include his wife Shelley Roberts Harris of Russell Springs, KY; two daughters Thelma Glandorf (Chuck) of Knifley and Donna Foster (Mike) of Columbia; five grandchildren Kathryn, Carlos and Amandjewell Foster and Andrew and Brad Glandorf; five siblings Betty Rice of Bedford, KY, Pearl Hurley, Irene Curtis, Hayward Harris and Ronnie Harris all of Columbia; a special friend Danny Brockman of Columbia and several nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Wayne in 1991, two brothers Kermit and Curtis Harris and a sister Loretta Harris.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Bethel United Methodist Cemetery in Mt Washington, KY. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4:00-8:00pm at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.