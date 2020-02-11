Carole Ann Karstetter, 75, of Columbia, KY died Monday, February 10, 2020 at her residence. Born in Chicago, IL she was the daughter of the late John Fred and Mary Verbilia Neuwirth and wife of the late Bill Karstetter.

Mrs. Karstetter was retired from Aetna Insurance and was the former owner and operator of K’s Quick Coin Laundry Mat in Columbia.

Survivors include a son James “Jim” Doyle (Carol) of Columbia; two daughters Renee Lozano (Juan) of Seattle, WA and Susie Doyle (George Fedro) of Rockford, IL; a sister Marlene Schaller (Sylver) of California and a special friend of the family Jay Maulden of Columbia.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a granddaughter Gracie Doyle.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00-8:00pm at the funeral home and continue on Friday until time for the service. Bro. Johnny Foster will be officiating.