Charles Thurman Goodin, 81, of Columbus died at 3:20 a.m., Friday, April 10, 2020, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana Inpatient Facility.

Charles was born January 9, 1939 in Kentucky, the son of Lawrence and Exuria Goodin.

Charles was an Army veteran. He pastored the Upper Room Church and retired from Cummins Engine Company. He loved gardening and was a very proud grandpa to all of his grandchildren

A private graveside service will be held at Bearwallow Cemetery, Columbia, Kentucky. The family will have a public memorial service at a later date. Services will be conducted by Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Our Hospice of South Central Indiana.

Survivors include son, John (Penny) Goodin of Columbus; brothers, Danny (Denise) Goodin of Columbus and Woody (Judy) Goodin of Columbia, Kentucky; sisters, Lucille Lemmon of Danville, Kentucky, Mary Davis of Cincinnati, Ohio and Wanda McGaha of Columbus; grandchildren, Astra Goodin, John Lawrence Goodin and Nashel McKinney.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Leemon Goodin.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the local arrangements.