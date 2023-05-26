Mrs. Christine I. Burris, 97, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

She was born on May 6, 1926, in Amandaville, KY to the late Chester and Virgie (Furkin) Tweedy. Christine married Bolin F. Burris on April 14, 1945, and celebrated 68 years before his passing in 2013. She was preceded in death by three brothers, James Elford (Mary Lou), Marvin Grant (Juanita), and Tom Paul (Christine) and two sisters Helen (Hayes) Melson and Lottie (Perry) Burchett.

Mrs. Burris was a member of Memorial Christian Church. She worked for Argus Camera and retired from UMI. Christine was an avid University of Michigan football fan, loved to play cards, made legendary potato salad for family events, and loved to go to the casino and out to eat with friends. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, wonderful caregivers, and friends at Caretel Inns in Brighton.

Visitation will be held at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, after 12:00pm.

Funeral Services will be held at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 1:00 pm with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.