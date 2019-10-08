Cleo Thornton, 96,of Campbellsville, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 after a brief illness.

She was born July 19, 1923, in Adair County, Kentucky, to the late Erie and Minnie Tate Harden. She united in marriage to Tommy G. Thornton of Greensburg and from that union, three children were born. Mother Thornton was a homemaker, enjoyed baking, gardening, canning and sewing. She professed a hope in Christ at a very young age and served faithfully until she died. On Sundays you could find her praising the Lord in a song and dance. She served as Church Mother of the Eunice Church of God in Columbia, Kentucky. Mother Thornton kept a smile on her face and kept those around her laughing. She was affectionately known as Momma, Grandma, Granny, Mother Thornton and Miss Cleo!

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Thornton and siblings, Augusta & Erie James, Dellar Ann, Sallie Ann and Julia Mae

She leaves to cherish her memory:

Her daughters – Bertha Johnson and Patricia Johnson (Larry) of Campbellsville

Her son – Tommy Thornton, Jr. of Somerset

A son-in-law – Marshall Johnson of Campbellsville

One brother – Paul Davis Harden of Sandusky, Ohio

Her granddaughters – Pamela Meaux, Melisha Boyd(David, Jessica Hatcher (Jonas)

Five Great-Grandchildren – Michael-Anthony, Trevon, David Kyree, Kaiden and Aliyssia

An honorary daughter – Patsy White of Columbia

A host of nieces, nephews and other family members.

Home Going Celebration – Monday, October 7, 2019 at 12 Noon at Eunice Church of God with Bishop Raymond Ross delivering the Eulogy

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

Casket Bearers: C.R. Payne, Mike Payne, Henry Payne, David Boyd, Michael-Anthony Wusttoux, Marshall Johnson

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com