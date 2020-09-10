Columbia man arrested after shots fired

Officers with The Columbia Police Department and Adair Sheriff’s Office responded to Country Place Apartments Wednesday night just after 7 p.m. for report of shots fired. Upon arrival a male subject was quickly detained and later charged with multiple offenses.

Steven Durbin, 36, of Columbia is facing a total of 10 counts of wanton endangerment, as well as possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

No individual parties or officers were injured or harmed on scene.

Officer Evan Burton was the arresting officer. He was assisted on scene by Officer Ethan Pike and Deputy Justin Cross.