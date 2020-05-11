Cyclist critically injured after being struck by car

On Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 4:31 p.m. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a reported accident on KY 551 at the Holmes Bend Road intersection. Upon emergency services arrival it was found that a cyclist had been struck by a vehicle.

Hannah Morales, 27, (who is employed by Adair County EMS) was riding her bike on KY 551 toward Columbia with the right of way. Ernesto Martinez, 42, of Columbia was operating a 1999 Chevrolet truck on KY 551 heading north. Martinez was making a left hand turn attempting to merge onto Homes Bend Road and failed to see Morales on the road as she was approaching Holmes Bend Road. Martinez struck Morales.

EMS worked to stabilize Morales on scene to prep her for flight as air medical was called to land at the scene. She was air lifted by Air Evac to University of Lexington where she was listed in critical condition.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Columbia Police, Kentucky State Police, Adair EMS, Columbia Adair Fire and Constable Jason Rector.

Martinez was cited for no operators license at this time.

The accident is still under investigation by Chief Deputy Justin Cross.