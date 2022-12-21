Darrell Russell “Buddy” Green, 86, of Columbia, KY passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 24, 1936, in Columbia, KY to the late Walter and Daisy Dewey Gadberry Green. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Victoria “Vicky” Loy Green.

Mr. Green was a member of the Praise Assembly of God Church and a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was an active member of VFW Post 6097 and considered it an honor to help provide military honors for fallen veterans.

Buddy was a righteous man who was a servant, a missionary to Mexico, and Ecuador. A deacon, elder, and a man who played guitar and sang in nursing homes to the shut ins until Covid hit. He did this in his 70s and 80s. He was an excellent caregiver to his wife who had Parkinson’s up until her death over ten years ago. He was at McDonald’s every morning at 5am, and there will be an empty spot this morning with the table of men who gather there.

Survivors include three children Terri Joiner (David) of Reno, Nevada, Bonnie Manning (Jeff) of Indian Harbour, FL, and Norman Green (Diane) of Louisville, KY; six grandchildren William Hatch (Rebecca), Robert Foster, Samuel Foster, Summer Fletcher (David), Aaron Joiner (Mary), and Ashley Joiner; step grandchildren Kelly Wilson (Derick), Sarah Smith (Steven), and Amanda Guess (Chris); several great grandchildren; three siblings Allen Green of Columbia, KY, Walter Floyd Green (Beannie) of Glasgow, KY and Reedafaye Dykes of Louisville, KY; a sister-in-law Alma Green of Columbia, KY and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother Charles Henry Green.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Loy Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by VFW Post 6097.

Visitation will be on Thursday after 10:00am at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro Wade Hughes and Bro. Bob McCann will be officiating, and pallbearers will be William Hatch, Robert Foster, Samuel Foster, Aaron Joiner, Todd Green, and Dave Fletcher.