Donald Lee Patton, 71, of the Pellyton Community of Adair County died Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville, KY. He was born in Dunnville, KY on August 20, 1950 to the late John Welby and Frances Maxine Sallee Patton. He was preceded in death by his wife Etta Elaine Wilkerson Patton.

Mr. Patton was an employee of Tarter Gate Company for over 40 years and he enjoyed collecting all types of model cars. He also enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include three sons Bryan Jacky Taylor (Lisa) of Columbia, KY, Byron Joe Taylor (Valerie) of Russell Springs, KY and Christopher Lee Patton of Pellyton, KY; five grandchildren Ashley, Jaclyn, Brittney, Natalie and Lindsey Taylor; and seven great grandchildren; his special extended family, Stephen, Deidre and Andrew Freitas; three siblings, Johnny Patton (Judy) of Dunnville, KY, Imogene Hiter (Donnie) of Athens, AL and Jim Patton (Faye) of Liberty, KY; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Merlene Coffman and Geraldine Asbury.

Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Pellyton Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and will continue on Friday morning until the service at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Paul Patton and Bro. Billy Hewitt will be officiating and pallbearers will be Billy Hewitt, Dennis Wilkerson, Gordon Wilkerson, Stephen Freitas, J D Green, Mose Miller, Jr. and Karter Young.