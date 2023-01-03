Dora Allene Froedge, 88, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Monday, January 2, 2023 at her home.

She was born May 21, 1934, in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Dennis and Dora Roach Garrison.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Froedge on April 16, 2018.

Survivors include:

Two sons – Allan Froedge of Columbia and Max Froedge of Oklahoma

Three grandchildren – Alex Froedge, McKinley Spillman and Jake Froedge

Five great-grandchildren, several other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Friday, January 6, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home

Burial in Moore Cemetery

Visitation after 10:00 A.M. Friday

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com