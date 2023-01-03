Dora Allene Froedge, 88, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Monday, January 2, 2023 at her home.
She was born May 21, 1934, in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Dennis and Dora Roach Garrison.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Froedge on April 16, 2018.
Survivors include:
Two sons – Allan Froedge of Columbia and Max Froedge of Oklahoma
Three grandchildren – Alex Froedge, McKinley Spillman and Jake Froedge
Five great-grandchildren, several other relatives and friends
Funeral service – Friday, January 6, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home
Burial in Moore Cemetery
Visitation after 10:00 A.M. Friday
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements