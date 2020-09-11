Dora Lee Kroeger, 57, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Louisville.

She was born March 29, 1963, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Preceding her in death is her father, Orville Charles Kroeger, her mother, Flora Mae Thompson Frye, her husband, Michael McKinley and a brother, Bud Kroeger. Dora enjoyed going to the Ole Homeplace Adult Daycare.

Survivors include:

One daughter – Laura Kroeger of Columbia

One son – Michael Lee McKinley of Columbia

One grandson – Gregory Ray Norris, Jr. of Columbia

Two brothers – Larry & David Kroeger both of Anderson, Indiana

Five sisters – Her twin, Flora Grey of Greenville, Tennessee, Juanita Kroeger, Shirley Frye, Joyce Hamilton and Sue Cox all of Cincinnati, Ohio

Several other relatives and friends

Ms. Kroeger requested Cremation and the family will have a service at a later date

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com