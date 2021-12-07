Dorothy Burton Gaskin, 71, formerly of Adair County, died November 25, 2021 in Inverness, Florida

She was born November 1, 1950. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sophia Burton and her husband, Daniel Gaskin.

Survivors include: father – Gilbert Burton of Columbia; brothers – Bobby (Sharon) Burton, Billy (Pam) Burton, Johnny (Patricia) Burton, Ronnie (Sonya) Burton and Keith (Tammy) Burton all of Columbia; sisters – Charlotte Goben of Columbia and Diana Marcum of Florida; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Richie Curtis and Bro. Todd Akin officiating

Burial in Bearwallow Cemetery. Casket Bearers: Bobby, Billy, Johnny, Ronnie, Keith and Chad Burton

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements