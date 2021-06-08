Douglas Ray Burton, 63, of Linden, Ind., died Monday, June 7, 2021 at his home.

He was born December 24, 1957, in Campbellsville, to the late Coy and Annie Sneed Burton and he retired from Purdue University Maintenance after 35 years.

Survivors include: his wife – Shirley Logsdon Burton of Linden, Ind.; one son – Michael Ray Burton of Linden, Ind.; one step-son – Howard Leroy Logsdon of Veedersburg, Ind.; one daughter – Crystal Burton of Crawfordsville, Ind.; two brothers – Dale Burton of East Peoria, Ill. and Glen Burton of Lafayette, Ind.; four grandchildren – McKinley Isaiah Burton, Thomas Filo Burton, Alexis Rosella Logsdon and Thomas Logsdon; and several other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. (CDT) at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. David Weathers officiating.

Burial in Bearwallow Cemetery.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday from 4-8 p.m.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements