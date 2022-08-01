Edith Dean ‘Edie’ Dennison

Edith Dean “Edie” Denson, 92, of Lexington, KY died Friday, July 29, 2022 at Grandview Nursing Rehabilitation in Campbellsville, KY. She was born on March 2, 1930 in Columbia, KY to the late Luther Thomas and Elnora Beulah Ballard Denson.

Ms. Denson was a member of Broadway Christian Church in Lexington, KY where she received the golden year’s award in appreciation of her Christian witness and dedicated service in 2006. Edie loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends.

Survivors include one sister Anita Keltner of Columbia, KY, and several nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by six siblings Ethelean Keltner, Pearl Vaughn Miller, Margie Pickett, Wesley Denson, Leslie Denson, Marvin Denson and Edwin Denson.

Pallbearers will be Mike Rich, Jim Perkins, Lyndell Pickett, Philip Watson, Mark Watson and Craig Watson

Funeral Service will be 12 noon Monday, August 1, 2022 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Price officiating, burial will follow in Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:30 am today (Monday) at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosparus of Green River or a church or organization of your choosing.