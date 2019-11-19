Edith Mirl Brown Wilson, of Columbia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at her home after a long illness. She was born on Oct. 17, 1932 to Arcillus and Alice Crockett Brown.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Terry Wilson; a daughter, Vicki Sue Wilson Cowan; by two brothers, Londo and Glenn Brown; and by two great grandsons, Walker Smith and Carson Taylor.

The greatest title Mrs. Wilson held was that of a Christian. She was a member of Purdy Separate Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Ricky Wilson of Columbia; her brothers, Roger (Chloe) Brown of Jabez and Roy (Vickie) Brown of Somerset; her sisters, Vonnie (Jim) Karginis of Jabez, Janice (Jimmy) Polston of Indianapolis, Ind., and Beulah Winchester of Jabez; three grandchildren, Rebecca (Rodney) Smith of Columbia, Matthew Cowan of Houston, Texas and Amy (Steve) Durbin of Columbia; and by her great grandchildren, Cameron, Chloe and Paris Taylor, Elizabeth and Emily Smith and Andre and Phoebe Durbin.

Other family and friends also survive.

Funeral service was Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Purdy Separate Baptist Church with Rev. Clifton Cowan, Rev. Matthew Cowan and Rev. Jimmy Polston officiating with interment in Bearwallow Cemetery.

Bernard Funeral Home was in charge of funeral arrangements.