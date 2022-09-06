Edward Thomas Barrett, 78, of Russell Springs, KY died Sunday, September 4, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on June 19, 1944 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Finis and Dorothy Lahmann Barrett.

Mr. Barrett was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, collecting Elvis memorabilia and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Pitman Barrett of Russell Springs, KY; two daughters, Dorothy Parson (Roy) and Loretta Roy (Mark Fudge) both of Russell Springs, KY; three step-children, Melinda Weiand, Donna Pierce (Tim) and Larry W. Wallace (Sandy) all of Russell Springs, KY; fifteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Russell Springs Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Wednesday after 10 a.m. at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Johnny Davis will be officiating and pallbearers will be Mr. Barrett’s grandsons, Blake Roy, Kolbe Roy, Logan Shearer, Jessy McQueary, Jared Pierce, Jacob Burchett, Tyler Weiand and Luke Lawless.