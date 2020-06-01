Euna Cravens, 86, of Columbia died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the University Of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, KY. Born in Casey County she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Minnie Thompson Hixson and wife of the late Orby Lawson.

Survivors include three children Douglas Edward Lawson of Columbia, Steve Lawson of Monticello, KY and Lisa Coffey of Russell Springs, KY; three siblings Byron Hixson, Ronald Hixson and Vera Davenport; two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two children Bennie Ray Lawson and Kevin Bennett and a sister Wilma Johnson.

A private burial will be on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Columbia Cemetery. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.