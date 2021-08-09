FBI Offers reward for info about Jefferson Co. Deputy’s murder

The Louisville Field Offices of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives with the Louisville Metro Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating those responsible for the murder of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Shirley.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., on August 5, 2021, Deputy Shirley was working in uniform on an off-duty security assignment at the Rockford Lane Auto Sales, 2618 Rockford Ln, Shively, KY. A gunman, or possibly gunmen, approached Deputy Shirley and opened fire. Deputy Shirley was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his wounds.

The FBI and ATF are now collectively offering a monetary reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for Deputy Shirley’s murder. Anyone with information regarding Deputy Shirley’s murder should take no action themselves but should immediately call the FBI at (502) 263-6000, ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS, or the Louisville Metro Police at (502) 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov or atftips@atf.gov.