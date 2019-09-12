Adair County Community Voice

Without YOU We'd Be Speechless!

Franklin Stephens

by

Franklin Stephens, 82, “The Legend of Bull Run” entered into rest on Monday, September 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Louella Stephens; Brothers, Sam, Walt, Glen, David Stephens; Sister, Louella Henry, Dinah Bowen, Nona Jefferies, Ernestine Stephens, Mildred Stephens, Virginia Stephens; He served for 7 years in the United States Air Force and retired from Ford Motor Company. He was a member of the VFW 1181. He is survived by his wife, Therese Stephens; His children, Franklin Dale Stephens, John Stephens, Anthony Hoffner, William Hoffner, Richard Hoffner, Hallom McStoots, Debra Stephens; Sister, Wanda Ballou; Franklin’s Memorial Service will be at 5pm on Saturday at the Advantage Funeral Home – Hardy Chapel, with his Memorial Visitation will begin after 3 pm until time of service at the funeral home.

The Obituary is a courtesy to the family by Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.