Gertrude Burton Kerns, 95, of Columbia, KY died Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville, KY. She was born in Adair County on May 5, 1927 to the late Owen and Eller Jane Burton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Barney Kerns.

Mrs. Kerns was of the Nazarene faith and was a former employee of Osh Kosh.

She is survived by several family and friends, including her brother-in-law and caregivers Paul Kerns and his wife Holly of Russell Springs, KY.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Free Union Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Tuesday at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Jerry Smith will be officiating and pallbearers will be Steve Kerns, Dwight Kerr, Jeff Kerns, Justin Kerns, Fred Kerns and Tony Kerr.