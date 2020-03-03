Gordon L. Smith, 85, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at 8:58 A.M. at the T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow.

He was born July 12, 1934, in Adair County, to the late Tom and Mary Frances Furkins Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Smith, five brothers, Rufus, Garnett, Richard, James and Davis Allen Smith, and four sisters, Dorothy Perry, Louise Stotts, Jewell Hardin and Shirley Gilpin. Gordon was a member and Deacon Emeritus of Columbia Baptist Church, a U.S. Army Veteran, formerly employed by Ingersoll Rand and a farmer.

Survivors include:

His wife of 63 years – Carline McKinney Smith of Columbia

Two sons and daughters-in-law – Dale and Cindy Smith, Kenny and Robin Smith all of Columbia

One daughter and son-in-law – Lou Ann and Darrell Carter of Columbia

One sister – Sue Wilson of Columbia

Six grandchildren – Shaunah Ritter, Bryant Smith, Conor Smith, Paige Donnelly, Mason Carter, Carli Ann Carter

One great-grandchild – Briley Kate Donnelly

Several other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Shelton officiating

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery with full military honors presented by VFW Post 6097

Visitation after 4:00 P.M. Wednesday

Casket Bearers: Dale Smith, Kenny Smith, Mason Carter, Bryant Smith, Conor Smith, Darrell Carter

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

