Gov. Beshear plans to sign executive order requiring masks in schools

Gov. BeshearCiting growing numbers of children becoming sick from Covid-19, Gov. Andy Beshear said he plans to sign an executive order that states everyone entering Kentucky schools must wear a mask to start the 2021-22 school year.

That includes all students, staff and visitors. The announcement came during a Tuesday press conference.

The order includes all individuals in child care, pre-K or K-12 schools. They must wear a face mask when indoors regardless of vaccination status.

