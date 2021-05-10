Gregory “Greg” D. Claywell, 56, of Loves Park, IL passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Swedish American Hospital. He was born on October 6, 1964 in Berwyn, the son of Floyd and Flora (Loy) Claywell.

Greg married Karen White on August 2, 2002 and was employed by Crown Lift Truck for many years. Greg loved riding his motorcycle, listening to music, attending car shows, and enjoying a cold beer. He had a great sense of humor and was known as a jokster. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Karen; children, Justin (Beth), Zachary (Kati), Cody (Ally), and Alexis; grandchildren, Ariana, Teagan, Draven, Mykayla, Amelia, and Jacob; mother, Flora Claywell; sister, Crystal (Joe); mother of his three sons, Lisa Norman; parents-in-law, Trudy and Rich (Leah); sister-in-law, Kim (Chris); brother-in-law, Rich (Bonnie); numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; long time best friends, Ronnie Pardue, Phil Edwards, Dan Gillis, and Jim “Little Guy” Tomal; and numerous other close and loving friends.

Preceded by his father, Floyd; grandparents, Owen and Lorrine Claywell and Gilliam and Alice Loy; several close friends.

Service will be 6:00p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, IL with visitation from 2:00p.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Toys for Tots.

