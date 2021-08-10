Harry Ingram, 93, of Columbia, died Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the home of his daughter in Jamestown.

He was born August 5, 1928, in Adair County, to the late Theron and Sallie Elliott Ingram. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Inishia Cheatham Ingram; two brothers, Theron Ingram, Jr., and Robert Ingram; and two sisters, Doris Graves and Barbara Brison.

Harry was a member of First Baptist Church and a life-long farmer.

Survivors include: son and daughter-in-law – Roy and Gail Ingram of Columbia

One daughter & son-in-law – Patricia and Howard Britt of Jamestown; sisters – Jeanette Jones of Columbus, Ohio and Ivory Treakle of Washington, D.C.; seven grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren

Funeral service – Monday, August 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home. Burial in New Zion Cemetery and casket bearers will be Nick Britt, Mickel Britt, Casey Curtis, Eddie Ingram, Xavier Ingram, Cameron Castle and Ta Ingram.

Visitation is after 5 p.m. Sunday

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements