Hospital district meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 26

by

ADAIR COUNTY HOSPITAL DISTRICT
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Regular Meeting Agenda

6:30 p.m. CDT

January 26, 2021

This meeting will be virtual. Here is the sign-on information:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/79401499447?pwd=S0ltckc1MDZ0NytOanJzc3V1Rk9Bdz09

Meeting ID: 794 0149 9447

Passcode: 9a31zi

  1. Call to Order: Neal Gold, Chairman
  1. Approval of Minutes: Regular Scheduled Meeting October 27, 2020
  1. Financial Report: Tammy Curry
  1. 2020 Audit: Shirley Buckner
  1. Administrator Report: Neal Gold
    1. D&O insurance
    2. Farmers National Bank’s request for Net Revenue payments
  2. Adjourn