Inez Powell, 94, of Columbia, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.

She was born September 21, 1925 in Adair County to the late Oscar & Nancy Grant Edrington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Powell; one son, Charles Powell; three brothers, Russell, Ray & Owen Edrington; and two sisters, Rachel Wilson & Evelyn Burton. Inez was a member of Kelleyville Community Church and a homemaker.

Survivors Include:

Three sons – Gary Powell & his wife Doris, William Powell & his wife Jamie all of Columbia and Elmer Powell & his wife Michelle of Portland

Three daughters – Juanita Benningfield & her husband Junior of Campbellsville, Kathy Sullivan & her husband Qwinn of Raywick and Judy Sebastian of Glasgow

11 grandchildren & three great-grandchildren also survive

Funeral Service – Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Stanley Watson officiating

Burial will follow in Bearwallow Cemetery

Inez’s grandchildren will serve as casket bearers

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

