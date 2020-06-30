James Wayne Pelly, 67, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 4:10 A.M. at Hillcreek Rehab & Care in Louisville.

He was born September 4, 1952, in Adair County, a member of Columbia Christian Church, retired from Ingersoll Rand, served in the National Guad, loved to fish and sing.

His father, James Clyde Pelly and a son, James Dewayne “Garfield” Pelly preceded him in death.

Survivors include:

His mother – Louise Stone Pelly of Columbia

His wife – Vocal Huddleston Pelly of Columbia

One son – Paul Pelly of Columbia

One brother – Bobby Joe Pelly of Columbia

One sister – Kathy Rodgers of Columbia

One grandchild – Isiah Pelly

Three step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren

Several other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Wed., July 1, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Adam Shepard officiating

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

Casket Bearers: Danny Stone, Billy Stone, Bobby Joe Pelly, Jeff Rodgers, Jared Rodgers, Bryce Bechtel, Mark Huddleston

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

