Jim Moss, 71, of Columbia, Kentucky, died at his home.

He was born January 21, 1948, to the late James Philip and Geraldine Baker Moss. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Coomer. Jim was a member of Egypt Christian Church and a United States Navy Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He served the Adair County School District as a teacher, coach and Athletic Director where he was a mentor and positive influence to many. He was a wonderful father and a loving husband that will be missed by his family, church and community.

Survivors include:

His wife – Linda Finn Moss of Columbia

One daughter – Amy Moss of Columbia

Several other relatives and friends

A memorial service will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Egypt Christian Church. Friends may visit starting at 1:00 P.M. Sunday until time for the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to WINGS of Egypt Christian Church. Envelopes will be left at the church or can be made at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

