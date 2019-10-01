Jimmie Rogers

Jimmie Todd Rogers, 84, of Louisville, Kentucky, died September 25, 2019 at Rockford Manor Nursing Facility in Louisville.

He was born June 2, 1935, in Adair County, to the late Coy and Lois Smith Rogers, a U.S. Army Veteran, and a certified Master Electrician, employed by Mose Frank Plumbing, Heating and Air for 50 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Carson Rogers.

Survivors include:

One brother – Richard Rogers of Louisville

Two sisters – Hilda Sue Speck of Elizabethtown and Jane Carol Coomer of Louisville

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Mt. Carmel Cemetery with full military honors presented by VFW Post 6097

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com