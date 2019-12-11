John Hancock, 59, of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his home.

He was born July 7, 1960 in Louisville, Kentucky and was preceded in death by his father, James E. Hancock. John was a member of Cane Valley Christian Church and an agent for the University of Kentucky Agriculture Extension Service.

Survivors Include:

His Mother – Patsy Moore Hancock of Campbellsville

Four Brothers – Jim (Jan) Hancock of Kaysville, Utah, Bill (Julie) Hancock of Louisville, Charlie (Betty Sue) Hancock of Columbia & Robbie Hancock of Campbellsville

Several nieces & nephews also survive

Funeral Service – Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Martin officiating

Burial will follow in Cane Valley Cemetery

Visitation from 2 – 8 P.M. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the funeral home

Memorials are requested to go to the Cane Valley Cemetery Fund or donation of Gideon Bibles. These may be left at the funeral home.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

