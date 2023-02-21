John ‘Jack’ Garrett passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on the evening of Feb. 19, 2023.

He lived in N.J. and graduated in 1952 from Trenton Catholic Boys School. He attended Rider College in Lawrence Township, N.J. and majored in business. Later, he worked for 37 years as a purchasing agent for DeLaval (Later IMO Industries). When a new opportunity arose, he accepted a transfer to their newest location and moved with his family to Columbia. It was a move he never regretted.

He took pleasure in helping others achieve success, including assisting local college students learn English as a second language and taking part in numerous volunteer, church and civic groups. He was a member of the Central Kentucky Amateur Radio Club, the Military Affiliate Radio System, Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, the Bell Pepper Festival, Columbia Community Choir, Adair County Band Boosters and Boy Scouts of America. He held numerous positions as a long-time parishioner at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Columbia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Aaron and Catherine Garrett.

He is survived by his wife of 62 and one half years, Janis Davidson Garrett, as well as his two sons, Brian (Casi) and Mark (Chasidy). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tasha, BJ, Caitlin, Cailean, Noah and Ainslee.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church with Rev. Patrick Dolan officiating.

A meal will be served after the service.

The family requests that no flowers be sent, but would appreciate a donation to Good Shepherd Catholic Church or the Charity of the donor’s choice in memory of Jack Garrett.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.