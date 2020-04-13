Joyce Scobee

Mrs. Joyce Rodgers Scobee, age 75, of Guston, KY, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, KY. Mrs. Scobee was a longtime member of Hill Grove Baptist Church, where she was also very active in the Silver Bells Widow Group. She had many interests, but absolutely loved to sew and quilt.

Mrs. Scobee was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Duewy Dean Scobee; two sisters, Mayme Green and Fern Kerr; and four brothers, Charlie, Simpson, Sam and Sonny Rodgers. She is survived by four children, Duewy Wayne Scobee and his wife, Casandra, Laura Lynette Scobee, Stephanie Renee Scobee, all of Guston, KY, Michael Dean Scobee and his wife, Micah, Mt. Washington, KY; two grandchildren, James Michael and Emily Alexis Scobee; two brothers, Billy Rodgers and his wife, Joyce Ann, Columbia, KY, Bobby Rodgers and his wife, Gail, Green County, KY, two sisters-in-law, Katherine Scobee Kragh, Springfield, MO, Joyce Dean Rodgers Lee, Pulaski County, KY and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services and visitation will be held privately for Mrs. Scobee’s family due to health concerns. The service will be streamed to the Hager Funeral Home Facebook page. There will be a public celebration of life at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hill Grove Baptist Church, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

