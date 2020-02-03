Judi Tester, 55, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her home.
She was born May 28, 1964, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late George W. and Joan Roberts Austin.
Survivors include:
Her husband – Mike Tester of Columbia
Three sons & daughters-in-law – Jaremy and Ann Marie Austin of Columbia, Mike and Lindsey Tester II of Glasgow, Wayne and Melinda Tester of Columbia
Two brothers – David Roberts of Minnesota and Phil Austin of Colorado
Four grandchildren
The family has chosen cremation and there will be no visitation or service held
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements