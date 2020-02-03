Judi Tester, 55, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her home.

She was born May 28, 1964, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late George W. and Joan Roberts Austin.

Survivors include:

Her husband – Mike Tester of Columbia

Three sons & daughters-in-law – Jaremy and Ann Marie Austin of Columbia, Mike and Lindsey Tester II of Glasgow, Wayne and Melinda Tester of Columbia

Two brothers – David Roberts of Minnesota and Phil Austin of Colorado

Four grandchildren

The family has chosen cremation and there will be no visitation or service held

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com