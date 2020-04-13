Kathy Hare

Kathy Ann Hare, 68, of Columbia, KY died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her residence. Born in Knifley, KY she was the daughter of the late Ray Miller and Margaret Goodin Miller of Leesburg, VA who survives.

Ms. Hare was a graduate of Lindsey Wilson College in 1992 and retired from the State of Kentucky. She was a Social Worker in Casey County before retiring. She was very passionate about Alcoholics Anonymous and drug court in both Adair and Casey County.

In addition to her mother survivors include three children Michael Hare (Monica), Angela Crawhorn (Charlie) and Donald Hare (Stacy) all of Columbia; six grandchildren Cash, Max and Myles Hare, Charlie Crawhorn (Lauren), Kaitlyn Crawhorn (Michah Wallace) and Hailey Hare; two step-grandchildren Caleb and Hailey Howard; six siblings Gerald Miller (Janie) of Arizona, Dean Miller (Norma) of Knifley, Darryl Miller (Julie) of Columbia, Dwight Miller (Roxie) of Georgia, Connie Tetreau (Jerry) of Virginia and Aleta Miller (Mike) of North Carolina.

Due to the Covid-19 virus and in accordance with Governor Beshear’s orders and the CDC, there will be a private service on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with cremation to follow.