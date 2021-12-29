Kaylee Tennison Frost, 28, of Hodgenville, KY and formerly of Columbia, KY died Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was born in Glasgow, KY on May 6, 1993 to Terry and Sherry Phillips of Columbia, KY who survives.

Kaylee was a member of the Emory Chapel United Methodist Church. She was a 2011 graduate of Adair County High School and a graduate of Lindsey Wilson College with a Master’s Degree in Mental Health. She specialized in children’s counseling and was passionate about her work. She enjoyed being outdoors and gardening with her mom Sherry and spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents Terry and Sherry Phillips she is survived by her husband Glenn Frost of Hodgenville, KY; her infant son Harlan Frost; a brother Brandon Phillips of Elizabethtown, KY; paternal grandmother Nada Sanders of Columbia, KY; her aunts and uncles Carson and Linda Lewis and Theresa and Ricky Stotts, all of Columbia, KY and her father and mother-in-law Glenn and Deborah Frost.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at Trinity United Methodist Church with burial in the Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.