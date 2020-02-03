Kenneth Ballou

Kenneth N. Ballou, age 94 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Cumberland Valley Manor . Kenneth was born on June 13, 1925 in Adair County, Kentucky to the late William Murray “Bill” Ballou and Mattie Florence Garrison Ballou. As a young man Kenneth served in the U.S. Army 9th Division, 47th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Battalion, K Company during World War II where he received the purple heart with one bronze cluster, the Distinguished Service Medal, and the meritorious unit award with one bronze cluster. After returning home he attended and graduated from the Kentucky School of Embalming in 1948 and was licensed by the board in 1949. He was one of the oldest license holders in the state, receiving his 70 year certificate in 2019. In 1950 he and his wife Stella moved to Burkesville, Kentucky and founded Ballou Funeral Home in Burkesville where he served families for many years. He was a member of Burkesville First United Methodist Church, VFW Post 5419, American Legion Post 119, Past Master of Cumberland Lodge #413, a former board member of Cumberland County Hospital, Cumberland Valley Manor, Burkesville Cemetery Board, and other numerous organizations. Kenneth loved buying, collecting, and selling antiques and was an avid checker player.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death in by his wife Stella McKinney Ballou, his stepmother, Nola George Ballou, six brothers, Estel Ballou, James E. Ballou, Virgil Ballou, Almon Ballou, Carlos Ballou, Randall Lamarr Ballou, four sisters, Eris Ehling, Faylene McGaha, Lila Wolfe, and Margie Anderson.

Survivors Include:

One Daughter- Beverly Alexander and her husband Tim of Bowling Green, KY

One Son- Anthony Ballou of Burkesville, KY and his fiance’ Paula Gee of Tompkinsville, KY

One Brother- Wayne Ballou of Columbia, KY

4 Grandchildren- Jenny Newell, Mary Ballou (Jarrett) Murphy, Jessica (Andy) Roberts, Kenneth Martin (Maggie) Ballou

8 Great Grandchildren- Alexander Newell, Paris Newell, Drew Roberts, Stella Roberts, Griffin Murphy, Bowie Murphy, Cecil Ballou, Ruby Ballou

His brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law- Donald Lee McKinney and his wife Bobbie, Harold Walton McKinney and his wife Carol, and Doris Jean Lane all of Danville, KY and Juanita Scott of Columbia, KY

several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral Service:

Saturday, February 01, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Burkesville, KY with Harold McKinney delivering the eulogy. Remarks by Mary Ballou Murphy, Kenneth Martin Ballou, and Josh Stotts. Singing by Paris Newell with pianist Libby Mullinix. Taps was played at the graveside by Alexander Newell. Burial was in Burkesville Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jackie Scott, Jarrett Murphy, Andrew Roberts, Alexander Newell, Kenneth Martin Ballou, Dr. John G. Stephenson, John Ballou, Joe David Brown.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the Burkesville Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 246, Burkesville, KY 42717 or Burkesville First United Methodist Church c/o Fran Smith, 5800 Smith Grove Rd., Burkesville, KY 42717. Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home in charge of funeral arrangements. Online condolences at www.balloustotts.com