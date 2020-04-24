Kentucky to Distribute Federal Funding to Arts Organizations Impacted by COVID-19

Relief funding designated for 93 non-profit arts organizations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (April 24, 2020) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that Kentucky has received more than $450,000 in funding to provide novel coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention, preparedness and response assistance to non-profit arts organizations throughout the commonwealth as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“As Kentucky starts to rebuild, we must provide support for businesses and organizations that have been impacted by the coronavirus,” said Gov. Beshear. “We recognize the economic impact many organizations have faced, and are committed to ensuring Kentucky businesses have our support as we work together on re-opening the state’s economy.”

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) allocated funding to Kentucky to alleviate the impact of temporary closures as a result of COVID-19. Ninety-three non-profit arts organizations that were recipients of the Kentucky Arts Partnership grant in fiscal year 2020 have been designated to receive funding to support operations. Through the Kentucky Arts Council, the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet will distribute funding to these organizations. This critical funding support will assist in stabilizing arts organizations and provide assistance to protect employees from long-term unemployment.

“Throughout the commonwealth, organizations have sacrificed their operations to protect their fellow Kentuckians from the spread of the coronavirus,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry. “We are fortunate to be able to assist arts organizations throughout the commonwealth by providing critical funding support to help alleviate the financial impact of the virus on the arts and tourism industry.”

Chris Cathers, executive director of the Kentucky Arts Council, added “The NEA worked very quickly to distribute funding to state arts organizations. This funding will help Kentucky arts organizations with operational support during these times when they are not able to stage productions, hold concerts, or open the galleries they rely on for financial support.”

The Kentucky Arts Council is working directly with the eligible organizations to issue funds. Funding will play a critical role in helping arts organizations rebuild by allocating financial support for salaries, administration costs and sub granting.

Click here for a full listing of the 93 non-profit arts organizations by county.

